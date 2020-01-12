Callisto Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $93,784.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,315,805,144 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,439,701 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

