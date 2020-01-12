Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NYSEMKT:PHGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

