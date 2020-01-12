Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.65 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Cardano has a total market cap of $966.28 million and $59.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, Bittrex and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021679 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.02301789 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009419 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Binance, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Bithumb, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Exmo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

