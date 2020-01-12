Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CTRE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 862,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,696. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

