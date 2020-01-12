CargoX Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2,304.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.