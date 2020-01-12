Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Reaches $127,874.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Castle has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $127,874.00 and $73.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00793033 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037511 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000177 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001094 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,394,479 coins and its circulating supply is 16,003,444 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.