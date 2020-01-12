CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 233,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $159,010.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,883.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,279,219. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.