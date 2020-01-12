CCUniverse Market Cap Tops $51,181.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $51,181.00 and approximately $10,569.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00049939 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004679 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

