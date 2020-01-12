Centauri (CTX) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $37,237.00 and $179.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. During the last week, Centauri has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,425,731 coins and its circulating supply is 45,710,508 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.