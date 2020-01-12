Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.70 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$512.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

