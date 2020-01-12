Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 22,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

