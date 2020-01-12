ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits One Day Volume of $11,854.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, EXX, LBank and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $958,484.00 and approximately $11,854.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052494 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078664 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,139.43 or 0.99728101 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00054985 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, Huobi, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinnest, EXX, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

