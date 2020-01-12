Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lifted to Hold at US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

