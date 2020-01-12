Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to report sales of $8.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.03 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $32.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.14 billion to $32.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $34.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.09.

Chubb stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.72.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.