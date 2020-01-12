CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CCC opened at $17.09 on Friday. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

