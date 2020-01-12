Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Short Interest Update

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,150,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 25,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLDR stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,487 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $485,485,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 185.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.