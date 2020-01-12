ColossusXT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $661.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $661.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,775,508,815 coins and its circulating supply is 11,734,466,988 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

