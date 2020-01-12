Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

