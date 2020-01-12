Consensus Reaches Market Cap of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052006 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078440 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,115.19 or 0.99132835 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00053363 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

