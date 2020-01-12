Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of VLRS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth about $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 926,522 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

