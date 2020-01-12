Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report sales of $4.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.90 million and the lowest is $1.93 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $43.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBP. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRBP opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

