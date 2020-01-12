Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. 292,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Insiders have bought a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 746,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 343,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 262,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,057,000 after acquiring an additional 160,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

