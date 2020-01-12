Cosmo Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,549.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, CoinBene and UEX. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $6,549.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io.

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, UEX, IDEX, CPDAX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

