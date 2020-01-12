Cosmos Market Cap Tops $812.66 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00052006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $812.66 million and approximately $114.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078440 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,115.19 or 0.99132835 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00053363 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001508 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

