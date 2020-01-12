CoTrader (COT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,398.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $460,380.00 and approximately $80,398.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

