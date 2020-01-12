Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to report sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.94 million and the highest is $106.20 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $74.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $384.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.72 million, with estimates ranging from $472.88 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.57.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $8,653,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,017,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $812,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,352,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $173.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.