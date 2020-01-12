Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $11.54 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Credits has a market cap of $11.54 million and $409,914.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, LBank and Tidex. Over the last week, Credits has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Mercatox, Tidex, IDEX, COSS, Gate.io, WazirX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.