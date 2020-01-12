Critical Analysis: NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) versus Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NetGear and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetGear 1.28% 7.48% 4.75% Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of NetGear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NetGear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetGear and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetGear $1.06 billion 0.73 -$9.16 million $1.74 14.71 Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonim Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetGear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NetGear and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetGear 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sonim Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

NetGear presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.40%. Sonim Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 237.03%. Given Sonim Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than NetGear.

Summary

NetGear beats Sonim Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

