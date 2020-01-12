Crypterium Achieves Market Cap of $39.84 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $165,489.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004888 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, DDEX, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,718,867 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

