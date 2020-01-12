Cryptopay Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.