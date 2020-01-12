CVCoin (CVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,490.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $373,581.00 and approximately $120,490.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.