CyberVein One Day Volume Tops $12,790.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $12,790.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.