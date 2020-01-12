Dalecoin Price Tops $0.0051 (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Dalecoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Dalecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Dalecoin has a market cap of $4,425.00 and $1.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dalecoin Profile

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,508 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org.

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

