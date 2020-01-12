DAO.Casino 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,243.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $16,243.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

