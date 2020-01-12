Datawallet (DXT) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $414,705.00 and $37,392.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

