DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

