Delphy (DPY) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $7.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01963385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00188434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

