Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.69 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $388,353.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 91.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

