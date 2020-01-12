Dero (DERO) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Dero has a market cap of $2.97 million and $492,580.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,153,480 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

