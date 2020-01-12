Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 41% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Devery token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $84,976.00 and $22.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Devery Token Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,195 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

