DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Volume Hits $15,740.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $15,740.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00722709 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

