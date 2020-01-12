Digiwage Achieves Market Cap of $11,472.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market cap of $11,472.00 and $16.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00166359 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004341 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

