DMarket Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $858,727.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, YoBit and Tidex. DMarket has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $858,727.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

