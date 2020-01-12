DogeCash Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $28,041.00 and $121.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00177405 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

