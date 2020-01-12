Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Domo has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Domo by 412.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Domo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth $94,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

