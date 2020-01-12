DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

DSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in DSP Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

