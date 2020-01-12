DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 92,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,367. The company has a market cap of $366.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.47. DSP Group has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 379.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

