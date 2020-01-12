Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,715.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Dynamic has a market cap of $498,449.00 and approximately $12,715.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.01784310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.03275412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00623841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00723595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00067899 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00434916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,871,173 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

