e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $76.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $76.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009942 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000439 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,933,892 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,501 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

