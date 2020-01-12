EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0014

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $687,400.00 and approximately $26,932.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.